Union Bank holds 48th AGM, celebrates 100th anniversary with N15.4bn profit

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

UNION Bank has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of N15.4billion on gross earnings of ₦126.6 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2016, a growth of eight percent in net profit and in earnings respectively from a PAT of ₦14.3 billion on gross earnings of ₦117.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2015 […]

