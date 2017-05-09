Pages Navigation Menu

UNIUYO Ejects Fulani Herdsmen From School Campuses

Posted on May 9, 2017

Enefiok Essien, the vice-chancellor, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom, has issued a two-week ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to remove their cattle from the institution’s campuses. Godfrey Essien, director, public relations, UNIUYO, in a statement, said the VC gave the ultimatum during a meeting with Fulani herdsmen led by Farouk Allah, in Uyo on Monday. According …

