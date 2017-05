University as domain of Sadducees and Philistines

By Owei Lakemfa. The Covenant University, Sango Ota, is like most of the private universities established by religious missions, one of the costliest in the country. A former student, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest