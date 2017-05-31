Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Benin Student Stabs Room Mate To Death.

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

What a Tragedy!! Becky a 200 level student of University of Benin, recently bereaved friend Heritage on her head severally and left her to die. According to an Instagram user, Tushspot he wrote; ‘This photo is of two undergraduate students of University of Benin in the Ekewan campus of the University. Becky is said to have …

The post University Of Benin Student Stabs Room Mate To Death. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.