University Of Ibadabn Modified Academy calendar 2016/2017

This is to notify the general public and students of the University of Ibadan that the Management of the institution has made available academic calendar for the 2016/2017 session. The details of the calendar are stated below; First Semester a.Students Arrive – Sat. 18/02/17 b. 1 Week for Orientation/Registration – Mon. 20/02/17 to Fri. 24/02/17 …

The post University Of Ibadabn Modified Academy calendar 2016/2017 appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

