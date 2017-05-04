Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University of Ibadan 100 level law student dies after receiving a phone call

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The University of Ibadan was thrown in mourning as the school management announced the death of a 100 Level female Law student of the institution who on Monday during a show at her hall of residence, Queen Elizabeth II hall. According to the  statement institution’s Director of Public Communications, Olatunji Oladejo on Wednesday said Miss …

The post University of Ibadan 100 level law student dies after receiving a phone call appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.