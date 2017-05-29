Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Ibadan Not Offering Admission Into Her Faculty Of Pharmacy.

UTME Candidates who wish to gain admission into the University of Ibadan’s faculty of pharmacy are hereby informed that the institution will not be admitting students into that faculty for the 2017/18 session. This is because the accreditation status of the programme had been denied by The National Universities Commission. Candidates are therefore advised to …

