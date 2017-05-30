University of Ibadan shut down over students’ protest

Following a peaceful protest embarked upon by students of the University of Ibadan on Monday, the management of the institution has shut down the University. It directed the students to vacate the campus on or before 6pm on Monday. Director of Communications and Publication, Olatunji Oladejo who made the disclosure, said the closure became necessary […]

University of Ibadan shut down over students’ protest

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

