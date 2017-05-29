University of Ibadan shut down, students asked to vacate campus

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Vice Chancellor, University of University, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka on Monday ordered all the undergraduate students of the institution to vacate the school’s premises before 6 pm. Olayinka gave the order in response to the protest staged by the undergraduate students of the University on Monday. “All the undergraduate students should leave all of “All the undergraduate students should leave halls of residence on or before 6pm today,” the Vice Chancellor said in a terse statement.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

