University of Ibadan shut down, students to vacate by 6pm today

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, UI, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka today ordered all the undergraduate students of the institution to vacate the institution before 6pm today. Olayinka who responded to the protest staged today said, all the undergraduate students should leave all of residence on or before 6pm today. He also postponed the first […]

