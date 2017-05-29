University Of Ibadan Shutsdown, Students Ordered To Vacate School Premises

The management of the University of Ibadan, UI has under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka ordered the shutdown of the university. The students of the institution according to the order from the management were to vacate the institution’s premises before 6:00pm today. The Vice Chancellor of the University’s orders came…

The post University Of Ibadan Shutsdown, Students Ordered To Vacate School Premises appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

