University Of Ibadan Suspends Students Union, Seize Vehicle & Kicked Out Of Building.

It was gathered that the students of the University of Ibadan were kicked out of the Student Union building, and there are fears they might even be arrested. Following a meeting with the University Senate that lasted about four hours, the school management has not only suspended the Student Union, it’s also liable to proscription. …

The post University Of Ibadan Suspends Students Union, Seize Vehicle & Kicked Out Of Building. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

