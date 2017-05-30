Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Ilorin 2016/2017 2nd Semester Continuous Assessment Timetable Out.

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) that the second semester Continuous Assessment timetable for the 2016/2017 academic session is out. UNILORIN RAIN SEMESTER CONTINUOUS ASSESSMENT TIMETABLE. DAY FIRST SESSION 8:00AM SECOND SESSION 11:30AM THIRD SESSION 2PM MONDAY 5/6/2017 PHY142; HIS128 CVE254; MCB314; ENG304; EDU212 EDT112; CPT202 TUESDAY 6/6/2017 ZLY106 ;MAT208 …

