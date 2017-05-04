Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Jos Bans Indecent Dressing – Romance

Posted on May 4, 2017

The leadership of the University of Jos has moved to curb the spate of sexual immorality among ladies with a check on their mode of dressing. Authorities of the University of Jos on Wednesday directed its security agencies to arrest any student whose dressing assaults the sensibilities of the members of the university community. The […]

