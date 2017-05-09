University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Admission Form For Part-Time Degree Programme Out.

The general public are hereby informed that the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) 2017/2018 academic session admission exercise is on. The Institute of Continuing Education in collaboration with the Faculties of Arts and Social Sciences is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into it various programmes for the 2017/2018 …

The post University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Admission Form For Part-Time Degree Programme Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

