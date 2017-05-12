University Of Lagos 2nd Registration Portal Re-Opened 2016/2017.

This to inform fresh and stale students of University of Lagos (UNILAG) that the institution through her management have announced the commencement of the registration for the second semester, 2016/2017 academic session. The exercise which began on Monday, May 1, 2017, will end on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Students who have requested for permission to …

The post University Of Lagos 2nd Registration Portal Re-Opened 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

