Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Maiduguri Student Kills Baby & Forces It Inside Toilet.

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

University of Maiduguri student kills her baby after giving birth to her. A female student of the University of Maiduguri was on Wednesday paraded while attempting to flush her baby girl in the toilet. The student, whose name was not disclosed reportedly just gave birth to a baby girl, killed her and was trying to …

The post University Of Maiduguri Student Kills Baby & Forces It Inside Toilet. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.