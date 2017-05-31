University Of Maiduguri Student Kills Baby & Forces It Inside Toilet.

University of Maiduguri student kills her baby after giving birth to her. A female student of the University of Maiduguri was on Wednesday paraded while attempting to flush her baby girl in the toilet. The student, whose name was not disclosed reportedly just gave birth to a baby girl, killed her and was trying to …

The post University Of Maiduguri Student Kills Baby & Forces It Inside Toilet. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

