University Of Nigeria Nsukka In The Process Of Being Among The 10 Best Universities In The World.

University of Nigeria Nsukka on the threshold of being among the 10 best universities in the world . Says Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, the Vice-Chancellor of the University. Ozumba, who assumed office in 2014 as the vice chancellor of the university, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka, Enugu …

The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka In The Process Of Being Among The 10 Best Universities In The World. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

