UNIZIK Post UTME Admission Screening Form 2017 | Is UNIZIK 2017 Post UTME Form Out – See Eligibility and How to Apply

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK invites suitably qualified candidates to her 2016/2017 academic session Post UTME Screening Exercise.

IMPORTANT! Currently, UNIZIK Post UTME Screening Form 2017 is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

Yet to be Updated

NB: All candidates for screening who registered from 13th to 21st of September 2016 are urgently mandated to revisit the portal (http://portal.unizik.edu.ng) to update their O level result(s) by putting there names AS IT APPEARS on their O level certificate(s). Again, they are to enter their personal phone numbers or those of their sponsors for contact.

N/B: There is NO additional charge from the university for this update.

Candidates Eligible for UNIZIK Post UTME.

Candidates who made Nnamdi Azikiwe University their first choice are eligible to apply.

The general cut-off mark is 180 points scored in the UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) of 2016.

UNIZIK Post UTME Method Application.

Candidates are to generate RRR (Remita Retrieval Reference) online at the University portal (http://portal.unizik.edu.ng/) and proceed to any Bank of their choice for payment.

Candidates are to go back to the portal for payment verification.

iii. If payment verification is successful, candidate will move on to FILL THE APPLICATION FORM and follow the stages as provided.

UNIZIK Post UTME Admission Screening Form 2017 | Eligibility and How to Apply

SCREENING FEE: The screening fee payable is the sum of N2,500.00 (Two Thousand and Five Hundred Naira) only.

CAUTION:

Candidates must have at least five (5) credits which must include English Language at one or two sittings in the School Certificate (WAEC, GCE, NECO, NABTEB).

Candidates must ensure that they have passed the relevant subjects for the discipline they are applying for.

iii. The University will not be liable for any wrong payment/entry.

The University will also not be liable for any fraudulent payments made anywhere that are not in line with the directives of the University.

