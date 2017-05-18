Unknown Assailants Beheads PDP Ward Chairman With Machete In Delta State (Graphic Photo)
A graphic photo has emerged of Peoples Democratic Party ward chairman, Mr Agabi Egagifo who was killed in Mereje Town here for Okpe Local Government Area Of Delta State. According to reports, Mr Agabi who was ground commander of Anglican Church in Mereje town and Ward 7PDP Chairman, -just moved into his newly completed building not up to 6 months before his gruesome murder.
He was hacked to death by unknown assailant(s) with a machete. May his soul rest in peace.
Hmmm! Wickedness everywhere..
