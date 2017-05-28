Unknown assailants strangle elderly couple in Osun

The police in Osun on Sunday said unknown assailants strangled to death an elderly couple in Gbongan area of the state. The spokeswoman of the police in the state, Mrs Folashade Odoro, said in a statement on Sunday that their bodies were discovered about 11 am at their residence in Gbongan. Odoro said the son of the couple, Caleb Akanbi, reported the death of his parents to the police after he found them strangled.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

