UNN prepares Nigerian workers on how to end recession

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, says it is planning to prepare Nigerian workers both in the public and private sectors on how to end recession in the country.

Prof. Emmanuel Osinem, Communications Officer of the University, in a statement on Friday, said the training was to be facilitated by the World Bank.

He explained that the World Bank will organised the training in collaboration with the Centre for Technical Vocational Education, Training and Research (CETVETAR) in the university.

According to him, the training will be one week training tagged: `’National Economic Recovery Programme (NERP),’ scheduled to hold from June 26 to June 30 2017 at the National Stadium, Abuja.

“The National Economic Recovery Programme is designed to mobiilise and equip the nation on a final drive out of the current recession.

“It is also geared toward contributing to the implementation of the recently launched Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), 2017 to 2020.

“Government agencies have been requested to nominate and send their staff to the programme, while all State Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members are also invited.

“Also, the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON) have equally been requested to nominate and send officials from their areas of jurisdiction to attend this very crucial programme,’’ Osinem said.

He added that arrangements had been made with key stakeholders as well as development partners to support the programme to ensure that all Nigerians were empowered for the drive out of recession.

Osinem, therefore, urged all stakeholders to cooperate to see to the success of the programme for the benefit of the nation.

