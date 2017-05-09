Pages Navigation Menu

UNOWAS restates commitment to end statelessness in Africa

Posted on May 9, 2017

The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) has restated its commitments in the fight to end statelessness in Africa. NAN reports that stateless people, sometimes referred to as legal ghosts, are not accepted as citizens by any country, which means they are denied basic rights, leaving many unable to work or…

