Unpaid salaries: Bayelsa primary school teachers proceed on indefinite strike

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Teachers in Bayelsa public primary schools have embarked on indefinite strike to press for the payment of the nine-and-a-half months’ salary owed by local governments in the state. This was after they rejected the one month salary offered to them by the state government to avert the action. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports…

The post Unpaid salaries: Bayelsa primary school teachers proceed on indefinite strike appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

