Unpaid Salaries: Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike In Kogi State

Doctors under the auspices of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi have been directed to embark on an indefinite strike action from today following disagreement between the doctors and the state government.

It is understood that the disagreement was as a result of the failure of the state government to pay the outstanding salaries and arrears to doctors in the state.

A communique jointly signed by its chairman, Tijani Godwin, and Secretary, Zubair Kabiru, after an emergency congress on Tuesday in Lokoja, confirmed that the strike would commence on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

In the communique, the NMA expressed disappointment over government’s inability to pay the doctors’ salaries and arrears as agreed two months ago, and wondered why it was difficult for government to fulfil basic commitments.

“We have presented our demands to government, but none has been met; we are left with no other option than to go on strike,” the association said.

The doctors said the suspension of the strike earlier embarked upon was to enable government to act and implement the agreement reached.

The communiqué read, ” In spite of suspending our strike action for two months to allow peaceful resolutions of issues bothering on, special consideration to all doctors employed in 2015 as earlier documented in the memorandum of understanding signed on the 9th of January 2017 between Kogi State government and NMA, failure to clear nine doctors after providing necessary documents as required by the screening committee, under payment of salaries and arrears of doctors that has been paid, implementation of the new tax regime without commensurate promotion and stepping of doctors in the state civil service, and advertisement for employment of more doctors, despite inability of the present administration to implement adjusted Consolidation Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS), the government failed to reciprocate this kind gesture.”

The association further advised doctors intending to pick up employment with the Kogi Government to be “very cautious” as many of their colleagues were owed huge sums.

The post Unpaid Salaries: Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike In Kogi State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

