Unpaid Salaries: Elders Urge EFCC To Probe Kogi Governor

Worried over unpaid salaries of civil servants, especially teachers in Kogi State, the South South Council of Elders and Chiefs have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to beam its searchlights on the activities of the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja at the weekend, the president of the council, Obong (Dr.) A. W. Udosen observed that it is ridiculous that civil servants, especially teachers in Kogi State, are being owed salary arrears of about 18 months.

Udosen noted that the suffering of civil servants in the state has become unbearable, and wondered what the state governor has been doing with the state’s allocation from the federal government.

The royal father advises the state governor to do the needful, so as not to make citizens of the state regret voting for him and for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election.

Obong who pointed out that the salary delay is retarding the progress of the state, also warned the state governor not to hide under the guise of executing projects to deny civil servants their monthly salaries.

“As traditional rulers, we are touched by the plight of civil servants, especially teachers in Kogi State. We gathered that teachers are being owed for about 18-month arrears of salary.

This is not good for our democracy and for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in the state. That is why we are calling on the EFCC to investigate the state governor, to know what he has been doing with the state money,” he said.

