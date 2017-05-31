Unpaid Salaries:Lawmaker Seeks Bail Out For Kwara LGs

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The Kwara State government has been urged to work out a bail out for the 16 local government councils in the state to assist them in offsetting salary arrears owed their workers and pensioners.

A lawmaker, Ahmed lbn-Mohammed, made the suggestion during yesterday’s plenary of the state House of Assembly.

Ibn Mohammed of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) represents,Kemanji-Wajibe constituency in the House of Assembly.

He noted that approving a bail out for the councils would assist in

the settlement of pension liabilities and gratuities.

He called on the state government to look into the issue of non payment of salaries of the LGAs workers and pensioners in order to ameliorate their sufferings.

“Effort should be made towards giving bailout to the local government to ameliorate their workers and pensioners sufferings,” he said.

The Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad in his remark noted that the federal government was not satisfied with the way some state governments spent the previous bailout which he noted brought about indebtedness at the local councils.

