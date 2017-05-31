Pages Navigation Menu

Unqualified nurse killed Senator Adeleke – Coroner

Posted on May 31, 2017

CORONER INQUEST set by Osun State government to unravel the cause of the death of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has revealed that an unqualified nurse, Alfred Aderibigbe, who injected the late politician, murdered him. The coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara while delivering his ruling in Osogbo said the deceased was treated by the nurse who […]

