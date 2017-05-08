Unruly passengers to face criminal charges – NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned that passengers who carry out attacks on airline officials will henceforth face criminal charges.

The NCAA said the warning became necessary due to a preponderance of reports from some of the nation’s airports, detailing brutal attacks on airline officials.

Industry sources say such attacks on airline officials are unlawful and legally actionable.

They however contend that frequent and prolonged flight delays and cancellations as experienced in the country’s aviation sector, can lead to frustration and frayed nerves.

According to a report by NCAA, in 2015, domestic airlines operated 62, 488 flights but recorded 15, 276 cancellations, representing a 22.45 percent of the total flight operated and 30,911 delays, representing a 49.47percent of flights operated.

BusinessDay’s checks show that the nine domestic airlines operating in Nigeria lost over N27 billion in revenue to flight cancellations in 2015.

The conservative figure was arrived at based on losses incurred due to 15,276 flight cancellations in 2015.

However, Sam Adurogboye, general manager, Public Relations, NCAA, yesterday in a release said these attacks by passengers are embarrassing and discourteous to such affected officials.

“The Authority undoubtedly recognises that the operating airlines must at all times uphold the conditions of carriage and contract on each passenger’s ticket.

“On the other hand, when passengers are aggrieved, Part 19.20 states that a passenger may lodge a complaint with the Consumer Protection Directorate, or any other competent person designated by the Authority, about an alleged infringement.

“Therefore, the Authority expects aggrieved passengers to recourse to the platform provided by NCAA to file their complaints and seek redress or compensation as the case may be.

Subsequently, any passenger found carrying out attacks on airline officials will face criminal prosecution,” Adurogboye said.

The post Unruly passengers to face criminal charges – NCAA appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

