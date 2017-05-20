UP open day, business as usual amid threats of protest – News24
UP open day, business as usual amid threats of protest
News24
Pretoria – The University of Pretoria (UP) on Friday afternoon obtained a court interdict against the National Health and Allied Workers Union [Nehawu] from disrupting their open day after Nehawu members vowed to shut the university down on Saturday …
Nehawu members demand 8% raise from UP
