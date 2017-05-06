UPDATE: Boko Haram Released 62 Chibok Girls Not 82

# BringBackOurGirls: Chibok girls freed by Boko Haram today, are 62 not 82 according to a source involved in the airlift of girls from Banki

Details Later….

The post UPDATE: Boko Haram Released 62 Chibok Girls Not 82 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

