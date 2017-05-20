Pages Navigation Menu

[UPDATE] Kidnapped AbaThembu king-elect Mankunku Dalindyebo found – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

[UPDATE] Kidnapped AbaThembu king-elect Mankunku Dalindyebo found
Eyewitness News
Dalindyebo, who is set to take over from his brother Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo as king, was reported missing by his family on Friday. FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService. FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService. AbaThembu king Buyelekhya Dalindyebo …
