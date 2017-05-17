Update on couple who drugged friend’s wife, raped her and shared on social media over N1.2m debt

Obinna and Chinyere Arthur were arrested and charged before a Lagos Magistrates’ court for allegedly drugging and raping the husband’s friend’s wife in a hotel and posting it on social media.

According to P.M.EXPRESS, it was gathered that 32-year old Obinna, who hails from Ogidi, Anambra State has admitted in his confessional statement to the police that he did so as a revenge over the business transaction between him and the victim’s husband, Kenneth, which later turned sour.

According to the father of two kids, he collected the sum of N1.2 million from the victim’s husband and when he was unable to pay, he then planned to blackmail Kenneth by sexually assault his wife so he could forget the money.



The victim of the rape and mother of four told P.M.EXPRESS what transpired between her and the couple.

She narrated that the couple relocated to Lagos from Onitsha, Anambra State last year and moved into their compound and they later became family friend.

She said her husband loaned the suspect the money for importation of clothes and when her husband started demanding the money from him, he then planned to blackmail the family.

The woman said because they were family friends, when Obinna put a call to her husband to send her to the popular hotel in Egbeda, Alimosho area of Lagos to collect the money, she however did not suspect any foul play.

She said when she got to the hotel and she was offered a drink which she drank and thereafter became unconscious, she was taken to a room where she was stripped naked, raped by Obinna while his wife used her phone to record the act and then posted it on the social media.

Source: P.M. Express

