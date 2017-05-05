Pages Navigation Menu

Update on girl who took Sniper

An Instagram user, @mofowobi, who took Sniper after a weird post on Instagram, has been rushed down to the hospital. She was however found unconscious. Here’s a message sent in as an update on her current condition;

“Mofowobi has been found and rushed to the hospital but she is unconscious at the moment. We are praying that God should intervene and give her another chance to live. We appreciate everyone that has been praying for her. Thanks.”

 

