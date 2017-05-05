Update on girl who took Sniper
An Instagram user, @mofowobi, who took Sniper after a weird post on Instagram, has been rushed down to the hospital. She was however found unconscious. Here’s a message sent in as an update on her current condition;
“Mofowobi has been found and rushed to the hospital but she is unconscious at the moment. We are praying that God should intervene and give her another chance to live. We appreciate everyone that has been praying for her. Thanks.”
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!