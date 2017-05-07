Update On Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Recruitment – NTA News
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has once again called on members of the public to disregard any announcement of recruitment or invitation to recruitment interview as it is not carrying out any recruitment exercise at the moment.
