Update1: Reps approve mandatory 5 years for review of national minimum wage

Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday endorsed mandatory five years for the review of the national minimum wage.

According to the bill, which scaled through second reading on the floor of the House, sponsored by Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), sponsored the bill for an Act to amend the National Minimum Wage Act, Cap. N61, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to make provisions for periodic review of the national wage every five years and for other related matters.

The review of the law came on the heel of agitation prompted by the organised labour for the upward review of the N18,000 national minimum wage to N56,000.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

