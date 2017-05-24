Updated: FG sets up National Minimum Wage Committee – The Nation Newspaper
Updated: FG sets up National Minimum Wage Committee
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved a National Minimum Wage Committee to deliberate on an agreeable minimum wage for the country. Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting presided by Acting President Yemi …
