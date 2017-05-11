Pages Navigation Menu

UPDATED: List Of TOP 20 Most Followed Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram

With this thread http://www.ngyab.com/2017/05/list-of-top-20-most-followed-nigerian-celebrities-on-instagram-in-2017/ making FP this morning, a journey to IG pages of some Naija celebs proved that the list is false as some celebs were conspicuously missing on the list whereas they have more followers than those that made the list. Hence, this is the correct list:

1. Davido – 4 million
https://www.instagram.com/davidoofficial/

2. Wizkid – 3.5 million
https://www.instagram.com/wizkidayo/

3. Funke Akindele Bello (Jenifa) – 3.28 million
https://www.instagram.com/funkejenifaakindele/

4. Tiwa Savage – 3.23 million
https://www.instagram.com/tiwasavage/

5. Don Jazzy – 3 million
https://www.instagram.com/donjazzy/

6. Genevieve – 2.9 million
https://www.instagram.com/genevievennaji/

7. Patoranking – 2.66 million
https://www.instagram.com/patorankingfire/

8. Peter Okoye (P-Square) – 2.65 million
https://www.instagram.com/peterpsquare/

9. Korede Bello – 2.37 million
https://www.instagram.com/koredebello/

10. Chidinma – 2.31 million
https://www.instagram.com/chidinmaekile/

11. Rita Dominic – 2.28 million
https://www.instagram.com/ritadominic/

12. Basket Mouth – 2.27 million
https://www.instagram.com/basketmouth/

13. Olamide – 2.20 million
https://www.instagram.com/baddosneh/

14. 2baba – 2.19 million
https://www.instagram.com/official2baba/

15. Ice Prince – 2.18 million
https://www.instagram.com/iceprincezamani/

16. Mercy Aigbe – 2.15 million
https://www.instagram.com/mercyaigbe_/

17 A.Y. Makun – 2.1 million
https://www.instagram.com/aycomedian/

18. Ini Edo – 2.093 million
https://www.instagram.com/iniedo/

19. Falz – 2.092 million
https://www.instagram.com/falzthebahdguy/

20. Phyno – 2.091 million
https://www.instagram.com/phynofino/

Bloggers should try and cross-check what they are posting so as not mislead the public.

Source: www.instagram.com

