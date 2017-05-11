UPDATED: List Of TOP 20 Most Followed Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram

With this thread http://www.ngyab.com/2017/05/list-of-top-20-most-followed-nigerian-celebrities-on-instagram-in-2017/ making FP this morning, a journey to IG pages of some Naija celebs proved that the list is false as some celebs were conspicuously missing on the list whereas they have more followers than those that made the list. Hence, this is the correct list:

1. Davido – 4 million

https://www.instagram.com/davidoofficial/



2. Wizkid – 3.5 million

https://www.instagram.com/wizkidayo/



3. Funke Akindele Bello (Jenifa) – 3.28 million

https://www.instagram.com/funkejenifaakindele/



4. Tiwa Savage – 3.23 million

https://www.instagram.com/tiwasavage/

5. Don Jazzy – 3 million

https://www.instagram.com/donjazzy/



6. Genevieve – 2.9 million

https://www.instagram.com/genevievennaji/

7. Patoranking – 2.66 million

https://www.instagram.com/patorankingfire/



8. Peter Okoye (P-Square) – 2.65 million

https://www.instagram.com/peterpsquare/

9. Korede Bello – 2.37 million

https://www.instagram.com/koredebello/

10. Chidinma – 2.31 million

https://www.instagram.com/chidinmaekile/



11. Rita Dominic – 2.28 million

https://www.instagram.com/ritadominic/



12. Basket Mouth – 2.27 million

https://www.instagram.com/basketmouth/

13. Olamide – 2.20 million

https://www.instagram.com/baddosneh/



14. 2baba – 2.19 million

https://www.instagram.com/official2baba/



15. Ice Prince – 2.18 million

https://www.instagram.com/iceprincezamani/



16. Mercy Aigbe – 2.15 million

https://www.instagram.com/mercyaigbe_/



17 A.Y. Makun – 2.1 million

https://www.instagram.com/aycomedian/



18. Ini Edo – 2.093 million

https://www.instagram.com/iniedo/



19. Falz – 2.092 million

https://www.instagram.com/falzthebahdguy/



20. Phyno – 2.091 million

https://www.instagram.com/phynofino/

Bloggers should try and cross-check what they are posting so as not mislead the public.

Source: www.instagram.com

The post UPDATED: List Of TOP 20 Most Followed Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

