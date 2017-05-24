UPDC Leads Gainers, Repositions for Improved Performance – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
UPDC Leads Gainers, Repositions for Improved Performance
THISDAY Newspapers
The UACN Property Development Company (UPDC) Plc led price gainers at the stock market on Tuesday as investors increased demand for the equity on news that the company is being repositioned to deliver better value to all stakeholders.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!