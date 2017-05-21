UPDF facing allegations of sexual abuse in CAR

The UPDF concluded its tour of duty in Central African Republic (CAR) in April but looks like it has to answer allegations of sexual abuse against some of its officers. A new report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) cites 16 cases of sexual abuse and exploitation by the Ugandan army against girls and women in the border town of Obo in CAR.

The report cites one rape incident and says a number of women were intimidated in case they chose to speak out. In its report, HRW said that the women and girls were lured as ‘local wives’ in exchange for food and shelter.

Since 2009, UPDF has been stationed in the country as part of a regional task force to root out Kony from his hiding in the country. UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire vowed that the army would investigate the allegations.

****

The post UPDF facing allegations of sexual abuse in CAR appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

