Upgrade our health facilities, NANNM urges FG

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

By Edoamaowo Udeme

WORRIED by the poor state of health facilities  in the country,  the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), has urged government to upgrade the facilites.

President of the  NANNM, Mr. Abdulrafiu Adeniji,   who disclosed this during the International Day of Midwives in Abuja,

said the development has hindered midwifery  practice in the country and  prevented nurses from  performing their  functions effectively.

Lamenting the  disharmony in the health sector, he said doom was imminent if the situation is not effectively  tackled.

“Health is a multi-disciplinary industry that recognises the unique practice within the profession. Neglecting  and underrating  nurses has plunged Nigeria into the abyss,” Adeniyi noted.

Also speaking, the NANNM National Chairperson, Mrs Margaret Akinsola, prayed for   increase in number of midwives to enhance  service quality as they are  pillars of solution to maternal and child health.

Akinsola observed that child mortality is higher in rural areas where access to skilled midwives can help reduce and prevent deaths of more than 287,000 women at childbirth, and drastically reduce the number of newborns who die within the first 28 days as a result of birth injuries or  loss of their mothers”

“These deaths can be prevented if government takes safety measures by ensuring that enough midwives are trained to carry out these duties are employed and health facilities well-equipped with needed materials”.

She said the  discrepancy in the salary structure at the different levels of health workers hindered the process  and called for a common salary structure for health workers at all levels.

