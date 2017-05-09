Upgrade our health facilities, NANNM urges FG

By Edoamaowo Udeme

WORRIED by the poor state of health facilities in the country, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), has urged government to upgrade the facilites.

President of the NANNM, Mr. Abdulrafiu Adeniji, who disclosed this during the International Day of Midwives in Abuja,

said the development has hindered midwifery practice in the country and prevented nurses from performing their functions effectively.

Lamenting the disharmony in the health sector, he said doom was imminent if the situation is not effectively tackled.

“Health is a multi-disciplinary industry that recognises the unique practice within the profession. Neglecting and underrating nurses has plunged Nigeria into the abyss,” Adeniyi noted.

Also speaking, the NANNM National Chairperson, Mrs Margaret Akinsola, prayed for increase in number of midwives to enhance service quality as they are pillars of solution to maternal and child health.

Akinsola observed that child mortality is higher in rural areas where access to skilled midwives can help reduce and prevent deaths of more than 287,000 women at childbirth, and drastically reduce the number of newborns who die within the first 28 days as a result of birth injuries or loss of their mothers”

“These deaths can be prevented if government takes safety measures by ensuring that enough midwives are trained to carry out these duties are employed and health facilities well-equipped with needed materials”.

She said the discrepancy in the salary structure at the different levels of health workers hindered the process and called for a common salary structure for health workers at all levels.

The post Upgrade our health facilities, NANNM urges FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

