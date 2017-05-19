‘UPND planned demo wrong’ – Zambia Daily Mail
|
Zambia Daily Mail
|
'UPND planned demo wrong'
Zambia Daily Mail
POLICE have advised United Party for National Development (UPND) members in Choma against going ahead with their planned demonstration on Monday over the incarceration of their leader Hakainde Hichilema because it will be contempt of court.
