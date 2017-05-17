Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Upping the tempo changed game against Sunderland- Iwobi – Vanguard

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Upping the tempo changed game against Sunderland- Iwobi
Vanguard
For 69 minutes, Arsenal could not break down a resolute Sunderland side set on frustrating us and our hopes of securing a top-four place. Iwobi. But within three minutes of Alex Iwobi's arrival the goal came, and would add a second not long afterwards.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.