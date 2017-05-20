Pages Navigation Menu

US and Saudi Arabia agree $110bn arms deals

Posted on May 20, 2017

Washington has agreed arms deals with Saudi Arabia worth almost $110 billion, a White House official said Saturday, the first day of President Donald Trump’s visit to the traditional US ally. “This package of defence equipment and services support the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats,” …

