US announces additional $30m for Boko Haram victims
The United States has announced an additional $30m as humanitarian aid for the people of the north-east. In a statement made available to DAILY POST by the US embassy in Nigeria, the funding would bring the total US humanitarian contribution in Nigeria to more than $298m since October 2015. It said the funding was in […]
