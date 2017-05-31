US Comedian Kathy Griffin Apologizes for Photo Shoot With Bloodied Trump Mask [VIDEO]

US comedian Kathy Griffin admitted Tuesday she “went too far” on her latest photo shoot with controversial photographer Tyler Shields in which she is holding a bloodied mask of President Trump.

The gory photo first published in TMZ from Griffin’s photo session with the famed Shields, known for his shocking pictures.

In a Twitter post late Tuesday, Griffin said the image “is too disturbing,” and that “it wasn’t funny.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

“I understand how it offends people,” she said, adding “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career.”

According to the gossip site, Griffin joked with Shields on set they would need to move to Mexico after the photos were released or fear imprisonment. In her Twitter post on Tuesday, Griffin said she was going to “take down the image.”

“I went too far and I was wrong,” she said.

People also took to Twitter to express their disdain for the photo shoot.

