US Court Forbids Burna Boy From Performing In US, Canada

By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

A US Supreme Federal Court in New York has slammed an injunction against musical artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

The injunction prevents him from performing at any event venue or any form of recording anywhere in USA & Canada for the time being unless he settles with the New York- based promotion company, Vibesland Entertainment, LLC, founded by promoter/producer, Niyi Fatogun.

Burna Boy is an independent artist signed under the Burna Boy Ltd and released his OAS LP under Spaceship Entertainment label that presently holds the copyright to all his music.

He was sued in the Federal Court by Vibesland Entertainment, LLC, on allegations that he signed a contract for 2016 USA & Canada Tour, failed to turn up, postponed the tour which put the promoter Vibesland Entertainment, LLC, in serious debt in the United States.

Vibesland Entertainment, LLC, was said to have invested up to $25,000 US Dollars in preparation and facilitating the tour.

The issue started after the promoter, Vibesland Entertainment, LLC, obtained USA Work Permit approval visa for Burna Boy, then Burna Boy failed to honour the contractual agreement.

The promoter, Niyi Fatogun, hired professional entertainment lawyer, Takena Barango to represent Vibesland Entertainment, LLC, on Wednesday May17th, 2017, at the Supreme Court in New York.

The judge ordered a court injunction on Burna Boy outside US Tour, until Burna Boy Ltd settles the promoter for the financial loss Vibesland Entertainment, LLC, suffered due to breach of trust.

The post US Court Forbids Burna Boy From Performing In US, Canada appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

