US Jails 3 Nigerian Fraudsters 235 Years – SaharaReporters.com

Three Nigerian scammers who befriended many of their victims on dating sites have been slammed long prison sentences by a Mississippi court after making tens of millions of dollars from their schemes.
3 Nigerian Fraudsters Jailed 235 Years by US Govt
