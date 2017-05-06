Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US planning to kill Kim Jong-un – North Korea claims

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

North Korea has accused the United States of America, USA, and neighbours, South Korean of a joint plot to kill its President, Kim Jong-un. The Ministry of State Security claimed that a terrorist group backed by the CIA and South Korea’s intelligence agency had entered the country to attack Kim with a bio-chemical substance. The […]

US planning to kill Kim Jong-un – North Korea claims

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.