US President, Donald Trump arrives Isreal on his first foriegn trip

US President Donald Trump landed in Israel on Monday as part of his first foreign trip since taking office, with the goal of seeking ways to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts. Air Force One landed in Tel Aviv at around 12:25 pm local time (0925 GMT). Trump will hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu …

